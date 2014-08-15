CS:GO ESL One Championship: watch these two amazing matches

The group stage of the ESL One Cologne 2014 just wrapped up today, whittling down the beginning 16 teams to an elite eight. We've already had two incredible matches out of Group D, and both have featured American team Cloud9 , which faced Titan (France) and Team Dignitas (Denmark) as an underdog.

WEDNESDAY

Cloud9 (USA) vs. Titan (France)

Map: de_dust2

THURSDAY

Cloud9 (USA) vs. Dignitas (Denmark)

Map: de_mirage

[SPOILERS BELOW]

With the quarterfinals beginning tomorrow, there's no clear contender for the tournament win. Cloud9, the remaining American team and "comeback king" of the group stage, faces NiP, the team that dominated 2013 and took second at the EMS One Katowice 2014 . Before that, the Katowice 2014 winner Virtus.Pro, who crushed US challenger iBuypower, is matched against Team LDLC from France. Epsilon, who beat out NiP in its group match, will face a rebounding Dignitas. Fnatic is favored in its match with Na'Vi. Check the full tournament bracket for schedule information. All matches can be watched live through CS:GO's in-game client or on the ESL Twitch channel .