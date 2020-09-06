Crysis Remastered's highest graphics setting is called 'Can it run Crysis?'

The upcoming Crysis Remastered's highest graphics setting, described as a graphics mode "designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings," is named after a meme. That's right, it's the "Can it Run Crysis?" graphics setting. Earlier today, Crytek released a 4k screenshot on the game's official Twitter account using the new graphics settings.

"Can it Run Crysis?" was a 2007-era meme about the original game absolutely punishing contemporary PC hardware: Can it run Crysis? It was a staple of comments sections on everything from new graphics card releases to supercomputers getting installed at CERN. PC Gamer revisited that meme in 2017 and found it to still be, uh, pretty honest a decade later.

The graphics in the new screenshot are impressive, but Twitter compression isn't doing the shot any favors. There's definitely some really intensive ray tracing stuff going on, and it looks to me like there's not much, if any, LODs: So all detail is displayed at every render distance. It appears that the infamous texture pop will not be making an appearance in the updated game when it releases on September 19th.

Crytek did recently release the system requirements for Crysis Remastered, which were surprisingly reasonable, but suffice to say that those requirements are… not for running the game on this graphics setting.

Today's post is dedicated to our PC community!We want to show you, for the very first time, an in-game screenshot using the new "Can it Run Crysis?" Graphic mode, which is designed to demand every last bit of your hardware with unlimited settings - exclusively on PC! pic.twitter.com/kVHEf63oWeSeptember 6, 2020

A helpful netizen on Reddit went and took a screenshot of the original on Very High settings. I've put it alongside the original here for comparison purposes:

(Image credit: Crytek via Jonathan Bolding and Filip_7)

Crysis remastered will release September 19th on the Epic Games store. This release comes after the game was delayed following a leaked game teaser getting totally, mercilessly roasted on social media.