Crysis 2 trailer features 17 minutes of in-game footage

This follow up to last weeks's in-game trailer features 17 whole minutes of in-game action. We get to see a few new nanosuit tricks, including a tactical view that lets you tag enemy soldiers, listen in on their conversations and get an overview of their weaknesses. Humans are weak vs. getting shot in the head, apparently. Many of the other nano suit abilities are also explained by the inexplicably creepy nanosuit AI voice, including super-invisibility and super strength. It must be pretty uncomfortable being stuck in one of those things in the first place, it's much worse when it sounds as though it's being haunted by something from The Exorcist. Crysis 2 is out on March 22 in the US and March 25 in Europe.