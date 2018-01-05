Crypt of the Necrodancer artist gets engaged through his own game

Ted Martens was lead artist and animator on Crypt of the Necrodancer, a rhythm-powered roguelike built around a killer soundtrack. Martens is now the fiance of developer Liselore Goedhart, who pulled off a one-of-a-kind engagement using the very game Martens worked on.

Goedhart outlined her master plan in a recent tweet. With the help of lead designer Ryan Clark and composer Danny Baranowsky, she had Martens play a custom build of Crypt of the Necrodancer with a few special touches, namely "Ted zombies," a wedding remix of the first level's music, heart-shaped stages and, finally, a ring. Ted said yes.

TED SAID YES!!! 💖💕💝 pic.twitter.com/oyuzztsfhWJanuary 1, 2018

