Crusader Kings II: Old Gods teaser video released, features announced

Paradox have filled in the details of the upcoming Crusader Kings II pagan expansion, after its initial announcement at their convention last week. If you're very quiet, you might just hear the sound of PCG US's T.J. celebrating from the other side of the Atlantic.

As with CK2's other expansions, the Old Gods promises a wide range of game changing features. The most dramatic among them: you can now play as a Pagan or Zoroastrian rulers. That means looting, pillaging, and recruiting adventurers in preparation for an invasion, all from the new, earlier, date of 867 AD. It will also make the pagan forces a more robust opponent for the game's traditional Catholic rulers.

Here's the full feature list from the press release:



Religious Turmoil: Restore the Old Gods to prominence through sacrifice and divination, or force the pagans to convert through new missionary missions

Earlier start: 200 years of more gameplay with the special 867 AD bookmark

Rebels With a Cause: Rebels are no longer faceless rabble, but led by defined characters with specific agendas

Adventurers: Watch as landless younger sons and charismatic warriors raise armies

Pillage and Prosper: Loot provinces and burn cities to the ground – lest your warlike people grow angry during extended peacetime!

Heathens: Convert them or play as them and survive, reforming your faith to stand the test of time

Prepared Invasions: Declare your intent to invade a rich target, and watch adventurers and opportunists flock to your banner.

Unholy UI: A new pagan interface is available alongside all-new events, decisions, and units

Unfortunately, because this has nothing to do with Paradox's other convention announcements , I can't really justify more Brian Blessed photoshops.

Oh go on then. Just this once.

You know I spoil you.