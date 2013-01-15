Crusader Kings II: Linux port, Republic video and some excellent patch notes

We've already brought you a lengthy interview and expansive rundown on the new additions of Crusader Kings 2's Republic DLC expansion. But in the wake of its release, there's some CK2 news housekeeping to be done. The big news is the addition of a Linux version, but instead I think we'll kick off with the patch notes. They contain the sentence "Constantine de Hauteville is no longer female," which is just too good to pass up.

The game's 1.09 patch, which sets the stage for the Republic's coastal merchant campaigns, contains some fantastic patch notes. Thanks to the game's use of historical figures (each with a Wikipedia link directing you to their real-life accomplishments), many of the fixes become pretty hilarious out of context. Look past the new succession laws and bug fixes, and you'll find some gems. Thanks to Kotaku for digging out some of these.

Fixes to Danish and Norwegian bastards.



Louis d'Evreux now has the correct mother.



Tweaked deathdate of Mubashir, Duke of Mallorca, and made him eunuch.



Constantine de Hauteville is no longer female.



Fixed error in polygamy event.



If married, women now fool their husbands about the parentage of children born from the bastard birth event.

Poor Mubashir is all I can say.

To celebrate the release, Paradox's CEO Fredrik Wester took to Twitter to announce a Linux version of the game, now available on Steam for Ubuntu 12.04. Wester later revealed that he'd "love" to support the OS more in the future.

Finally, Paradox released a short video trailer for The Republic, which is out now. (Except on Steam, where it inexplicably isn't available, but is sure to be out soon.)