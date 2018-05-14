Crucial's MX500 1TB SSD is just $216 on Amazon

The 1TB Crucial MX500 has been our top SSD choice for a while now. It offers great performance for its price, even when stacked up against Samsung's line of SATA drives. Now the 1TB MX500 is at its lowest price yet—just $216.06 on Amazon.

You can read more about the drive in our Best SSD guide, but put simply, it's a great option for gaming and general productivity. While it does drop in speed under heavy prolonged write loads, it's still very fast with most tasks. But don't just take our word for it—it currently has 4.5 stars out of 521 reviews on Amazon.

You can buy the 1TB MX500 here. Newegg also has it on sale right now, but it costs $229.99 there.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.