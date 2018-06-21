Crucial releases its first firmware update for MX500 series solid date drives

Here's a heads up that if you own one of Crucial's MX500 solid state drives, there is new firmware available. It's the first time Crucial has pushed out a firmware update to the MX500 series, and it applies to both 2.5-inch and M.2 models, the company says.

This is an optional update, but recommended by Crucial if you're experiencing any issues. Specifically, the new M3CR02 firmware delivers the following:

Improved ready time from DEVSLP low-power state.

Improved TRIM and Wear Leveling performance.

Improved SATA error handing.

Improved compatibility with some TCG Opal 2.0 third-party encryption utilities (this change does not affect MS BitLocker).

As always, make sure to back up your data, especially any important files, before upgrading the firmware just in case something goes wrong. Assuming it applies without issue, your OS and files will remain intact.

We haven't had a chance to test the new firmware to see what kind of performance improvements it offers. That said, the MX500 is one of the best SSD series for gaming, based on price and performance.