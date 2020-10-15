Cris Tales, the time-bending homage to JRPGs, is delayed to 2021

Cris Tales is a lovely-looking homage to classic JPRGs like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy 6 with a unique twist: You have the power to use time itself as a weapon. You can poison an enemy and then leap forward in time so they take all the damage at once, for instance, or throw an opponent into the future, immediately turning them old and weak. It all sounds quite diabolical, actually.

Alas, the developers of Cris Tales cannot actually manipulate the forces of time, and so in an ironic twist the game has been delayed from a planned launch on November 17 to sometime in early 2021.

"We are a very small videogame development studio located in the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia. Cris Tales is the biggest project we have ever worked on, and we want to get it right," Dreams Uncorporated and Syck CEO Carlos Rocha Silva said.

"As you probably know, most areas and people in the game must be created at least three times, if not more to show the different past, present and futures. So, in a way, it's like developing three different videogames at the same time. Three videogames that must be impeccable so that we can deliver all the magic we have in our soul to all of you. We want to make sure to earn all the love you've all shown in our events, demos, previews and so much more."

Silva said the extra time will also be used to address some of the feedback received on the Cris Tales demo—which, by the way, is still playable on Steam. Members of the development team will be taking part in a Cris Tales AMA on the r/Games subreddit tomorrow, October 16, beginning at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.