Creepy platformer Inmost gets an August 21 release date

Publisher Chucklefish showed off Inmost's haunting pixel art all the way back in August 2018, and released the game in 2019—but for Apple Arcade only. On August 18 this year, the two-year anniversary of the first announcement, Chucklefish has revealed that Inmost is coming to PC via Steam and GOG this Friday, August 21.

Chucklefish and developer Hidden Layer Games describe Inmost as a narrative-driven puzzle platformer that tells the interconnected story of "an adventurous young girl, a stoic knight, and a man in search of answers." More specifically, they set out to explore a haunted castle—what could go wrong? All three of these characters are playable, and will offer completely different play styles. In addition to mastering platforming sequences, you have to avoid traps, and you can also collect up to 80 secret items, if you're so inclined.

While the release date trailer is pretty short, the announcement trailer from 2018 not only captures the unsettling atmosphere, but also offers a look at the different monsters out for your characters' hide. One sequence featuring a slimy-looking black mass with fangs is strongly reminiscent of the chase sequences in Limbo—in the best way. In little more than a day you'll be able to make your own impressions, when Inmost officially releases for PC.