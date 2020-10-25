Crashed submariners fight cosmic horrors when Stirring Abyss releases this week

How about a cosmic horror tactical strategy game set at the bottom of the sea during the Cold War featuring crashed submariners desperate to get home while maintaining their humanity in the face of ever-growing evil from beyond space and time? Well, that's what Stirring Abyss is, and it's due to release on October 29th.

First announced back in May, when we did a full preview on the game, Stirring Abyss is a pulpy cosmic horror story where your submarine crew would really like to escape their terrible fate but is definitely very unlikely to.

Exploring outside the player's submarine base is done in turn-based combat, with very basic weapons like knives and spearguns to fend off variously tentacular, carcinized, or piscine horrors. You'll also be able to gather resources to craft new equipment. However, as the story progresses, your characters can gain powerful mutations to aid them in combat. Gained, obviously, at the cost of their ineffable humanity.

At release, the game will have a story-driven campaign mode and an endless survival roguelike mode. Stirring Abyss is developed by small Finnish team Sleepy Sentry and published by Slitherine's K-Project. You can find out more about it on its Steam page or official website. Stirring Abyss will be released on October 29th.