Counter-Strike: Global Offensive could get its own international tournament

Dota 2's The International has been immensely popular, with more than $10 million worth of crowdfunded prizes up for grabs. It's no surprise, given Dota 2's Steam domination . So it only makes sense that Valve should consider the same treatment for some of its other properties. Obviously, a Counter-Strike international tournament would not go astray.

Speaking in a video interview with Prodota.ru , Valve's Erik Johnson indicated that the company is giving serious thought to the possibility.

“I don't know if it would be called The International, but the guys working on Counter-Strike made a lot of progress on supporting the professional community around that game,” Johnson said. “We all work at the same company and share a lot of ideas, and given how successful this tournament [The International] has become I don't see any reason why a lot of the same things couldn't be applied directly to Counter-Strike.”

Johnson didn't confirm outright, of course, but it seems a no-brainer that Valve should instate a similar competition for the enduring tactical shooter: it had 9 million players as of April. An impressive number for sure, but nonetheless dwarved by Dota 2's 26 million.

Thanks Gamespot .