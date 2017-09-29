Corsair's 8GB Vegeance LPX DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale for $80

Given that RAM prices have skyrocketed over the past year, we are always on the lookout for a good deal. Relatively speaking, we found one—an 8GB (2x4GB) kit of Corsair's Vengeance LPX (CMK8GX4M2B3000C15R) is on sale at Amazon and Newegg for $80.

Granted, this was a $50 kit at one point in time, though you have to back to 2016 for that price. The lowest it's been at Amazon this year is around $70, and that was at the beginning of January. More recently, it's been going for around $100, give or take.

This kit is rated to run at 3,000MHz with timings set at 15-17-17-35, and at 1.35V. Corsair says it's intended for Intel X99 motherboards, though it should work in most DDR4 boards.

You can grab this kit from Amazon here, and Newegg here.

