Confirmed: Valve will exhibit living room PC hardware at CES

It looks like the wait for Valve-approved hardware is almost over: the company is confirmed to have invested in technology designed to support Steam and its Big Picture mode on large, hi-def TV screens, and it will be exhibited at CES later this week.

Developed by Xi3Corporation, the hardware is "a development stage system optimized for computer gameplay on large high-definition television monitors". Housed in an Xi3 Modular Computer chassis (pictured above), it will support both Steam and the platform's Big Picture mode.

The hardware will be exhibited at both Valve and Xi3's stands at CES later this week. According to a release from Xi3Corporation, the company has received an investment from Valve. Xi3 president Jason A. Sullivan sang the technology's praises. "This new development stage product will allow users to take full-advantage of their large high-definition TV displays for an amazing computer game experience.

"as a result, this new system could provide access to thousands of gaming titles through an integrated system that exceeds the capabilities of leading game consoles, but can fit in the palm of your hand."

No other details are available at present, including specifics on Valve's investment.