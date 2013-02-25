Red Alert and Tiberium universes planned for new Command & Conquer

The upcoming, free-to-play Command & Conquer is based on C&C: Generals—it was originally being developed as a sequel—but Victory Games says it plans to add the Red Alert and Tiberium universes sometime after launch. Speaking at a preview event last month (read our hands-on impressions ), Victory Games GM Jon Van Caneghem laid out those plans and more as he looked ahead to the next 10 years.

"So, we like to say that 2013 is...the beginning of the next 10 years of Command & Conquer games, and we've been building this platform and this first game to start that process," said Caneghem. "As we mentioned, our first outing is going to be in the Generals universe...but over time, we want to add the Tiberium universe and the Red Alert universe, even a new fiction we've been working on."

I was also happy to hear Caneghem mention plans for single-player campaigns. "This really becomes a service that just goes, and goes, and goes," he said. "We'll be adding content weekly, monthly, constantly going forward: new universes, campaigns, single-player, more game modes."

When asked, Caneghem wouldn't elaborate on how single-player content will be monetized or if we can expect the series' trademark FMVs. Victory also isn't saying exactly when Command & Conquer will enter open beta, other than "sometime this year," or when we can expect the Red Alert and Tiberium universes to show up. We reached out to Kane for comment, but he just did this.