Colorful gave Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti the steampunk treatment

WCCFTech via Colorful. Click for original.

Colorful is rolling out a limited edition iGame GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Kudan graphics card that will appeal to steampunk fans. Not only is it decked out in steampunk attire, it's also the fastest RTX card in Colorful's stable.

The new card boosts to 1,800MHz right out of the box. That's over 200MHz faster than the reference spec (1,545MHz), and is a healthy bump over Nvidia's own overclocked Founders Edition model, which boosts to 1,635MHz.

WCCFTech via Colorful. Click for original.

This card sports a hybrid, triple-slot cooling solution. There are three fans to keep the card cool, and underneath it all sits a radiator to incorporate into your own liquid cooling loop. It's not clear if the card will operate without liquid cooling, though given the aggressive clocks, we wouldn't suggest it.

The folks at WCCFTech snapped a bunch of photos of the actual card, which show better than the press renders just how physically big it is. Unfortunately, there's no info about the price. Don't expect it to be cheap though—Colorful is only making 1,000 of these, each of which is numbered on the custom die-cast backplate.