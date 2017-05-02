Code Vein's debut trailer is post-apocalyptic anime Dark Souls

Bandai Namco's upcoming action-RPG Code Vein hasn't been confirmed for the PC, but on the other hand it hasn't actually been confirmed for any platforms yet. That, to my mind, means we have as much right to feast our eyes on the debut trailer as anyone else. So let's do that.

The YouTube description is a repeat of what Bandai Nanco said about Code Vein when it was revealed last month: The world as we know it is over, our great skyscrapers lie impaled upon Thorns of Judgment, and a hidden society of Revenants called Vein have taken it upon themselves to kick some ass for reasons that may or may not be made clear in the future. So instead of repeating all that, let's use the trailer's own narration (which, fortunately, is subtitled in English) to set up the story.

"The end came without warning. The age of the immoral, pierced by the Thorns of Judgment. The human race as it once was is no more. To resist destruction, humanity must be thrown away. Eyes reflecting darkness brighter than light. Fangs that steal the souls of the dead. The price for power... intense bloodlust. Those who succumb to the thirst risk losing their minds and becoming the Lost. Forced to wander the land, slaves to their own bloodlust... Eating one another. Here lies a lifeless blood prison... Vein."

If that doesn't clarify things sufficiently, there's a little bit more to be seen a bandainamcoent.com. You'll create your own character and then choose a partner from amongst the Vein, before setting out to explore and do battle in a world overrun by the Lost. You'll fight using a variety of weapons and styles, with "partnered coordination and Blood Veil enhancements" that can boost your abilities and drain those of your enemies.

"Use your combined strength to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or overpowered enemies using your Blood Veil and various weapons," Bandai Namco said. "Change the feel of the game depending on which partner you choose, each with their own combat style and background story."

Code Vein is currently expected to be ready for release sometime in 2018.