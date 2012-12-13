Code Hero creator responds to abandonware allegations

We first mentioned Code Hero 's curious plan to teach code literacy with a gun that shoots JavaScript in our indie ideas roundup . Developer Primer Labs wrangled a successful Kickstarter campaign for Code Hero back in February and released an alpha version shortly after. Since then, Primer Labs has been quiet, and one backer claimed yesterday that the lack of communication was due to "reckless spending" by creator Alex Peake. Peake has since spoken up, and in a statement released on Primer Labs' website , he gave firm assurance that Code Hero "isn't dead."

"I know the level of frustration some people have is high right now and that it's my fault for not communicating about our ongoing progress, but I want to reassure everyone who has backed us not to panic: Code Hero is not dead and we will not let our supporters and Kickstarter backers down," Peake wrote. "All our backer rewards will be delivered along with the game. It's taking longer than we hoped, but the game is becoming more awesome than we planned to. I'll post a more detailed update soon with the new alpha build and answer any questions and concerns people may have."

So, it seems the Hero may live to code in the days ahead. Peake also said he's directly reached out to Dustin Deckard, the backer who initially raised concerns over the game's status, and also offered a direct contact line ( alex@primerlabs.com ) to address any questions from other backers and fans.