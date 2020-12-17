Popular

Invisible players are slaughtering everyone in Call of Duty: Warzone

Didn't see that one coming.

Warzone man with a gun.
(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone's much-hyped Season One has now launched, and sadly it wasn't long before players identified a new exploit. The update added an attack helicopter to the game, and following certain steps around this allows players to trigger a state of invisibility for themselves. They can still see, move and shoot as normal but, outside of audio cues and the minimap, other players just can't see them.

Fair warning: if you're going to watch any of these clips, Warzone streamers are noisy at the best of times, and when they're being killed by a game-breaking exploit things get even louder.

The problem appears fairly widespread: a large number of Warzone streamers are posting clips of the bug, and the Warzone subreddit has a huge thread of players detailing their run-ins with invisible players. The most amusing account is of a game coming down to a 1-vs-1 featuring two exploiters, who of course couldn't see each other to finish things off. I'd like to have seen that: except, of course, you couldn't.

The silver lining to this otherwise-imperceptible cloud is that invisible players can still be seen on the minimap, and can still be run over with vehicles. As eventually happened in this case.

Ahhhh... *sniffs air* I love the smell of justice in the morning. 

This is far from the first problem with Warzone glitches: this community has been through Infinite Stims and the omnipresence of nasty little cheaters. PC Gamer has contacted Activision to ask when a fix might be incoming, and will update with any response. Meantime the best thing to do is just take out attack helicopters: easier said than done, but probably preferable to fighting an invisible army.

