Close to the Sun looks like BioShock, but with Nikola Tesla and a boat

Close to the Sun is a first-person horror romp where Nikola Tesla has trapped you on his ship. What a scamp! Never accept invitations onto strange scientists' weird nautical laboratories. It immediately calls to mind BioShock, with its cavernous, Art Deco rooms all dimly lit and deserted. Check out the trailer above.

As journalist Rose, you’ll be stuck on an extremely fancy ship, the Helios, in an alternate 19th century. The ship was created by Tesla himself, as a place where scientists could dabble on projects away from society and big business. But, oh no, everything’s gone wrong, the ship’s been quarantined and people have started to do that weird thing where they inexplicably write giant messages in blood.

Unlike BioShock, Close to the Sun isn’t a shooter, so your survival and puzzle-solving skills will be your main tools. Instead of clobbering things with wrenches or filling them with nails, you’ll have to leg it and find a hiding spot if you’re in danger. I’m reminded of SOMA a little bit, too, since the horror is more overt and you can’t defend yourself.

Apparently, you’ll be able to team up with an ally to figure out what the heck has happened to the ship, possibly the lead researcher calling for help at the start of a trailer. Tesla’s around too, of course, though as he’s the reason you’re stuck on this death trap, he might not be very helpful.

Close to the Sun is due out in 2019.