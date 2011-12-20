Civilization 5 update aims to fix multiplayer, squashes bugs and exploits

It takes plenty of patience to make it to the end of a multiplayer game of Civilization 5, patience often stretched to breaking point by de-syncing games and ponderous AI turns. A new patch has arrived for Civilization 5 brings "significant improvements to general multiplayer stability" and does something fancy to the AI move caching, "improving turn-times significantly."

Out-of-sync errors should be less frequent and the UI has been updated letting players see details of a game before jumping into lobbies. On the downside, Firaxis have plugged a few loopholes. In a move sure to be welcomed by the confused citizens, we'll no longer be able to trade cities back and forth to heal them and "generate endless City Strikes." Aw. Here are the full patch notes, from Steam .

Multiplayer



Significant improvements to general multiplayer stability.

Significant improvements to Hot-Join stability.

Multiplayer now using the same AI move caching as single player, improving turn-times significantly.

Lobby improvements: We now display game details in the lobby list (players in each game, map size, map type, DLC required, etc.).

Host can now kick players from the staging room when loading a save (if a player cannot return to a game, the game can now be continued by the rest of the players).

Found and corrected additional causes of Out-of-Sync.

Exploit: Corrected an exploit that allowed players on the same team to trade cities back and forth to auto-heal it.

Exploit: Corrected an exploit that allowed players on the same team to trade cities back and forth to generate endless City Strikes.

Exploit: Corrected an exploit that allowed a player to “lag” the UI to gain multiple free techs.

UI



Change “Load Game” save sorting to be “Last Modified” by default.

Bugs