Civilization 5: Brave New World trailer previews policy paths, introduces ideology

Firaxis are breaking every rule in the trailer-making guidebook with this Policies & Ideologies featurette for Civilization 5's Brave New World expansion. For starter's it's called Policies & Ideologies. That's not what you call a trailer. You call a trailer "HYPER-BALLS ACTION SHINDIG," or something equally preposterous. At the very least, you add in a bombastic dubstep drop over blood-spattered bold text.

Confession time: I prefer this. Ideological choices that have an effect on diplomacy and abilities? Expanded and revised social policies? Oh, talk politics to me, Mr. Civ 5 Narrator.

Brave New World is due out July 9th in the US, and July 12th "internationally". For more on the expansion, see our hands-on preview here , or read Advisor T.J's guide to the new units and leaders.