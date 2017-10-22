Cities: Skylines' pollution-battling DLC Green Cities is out now

The coughing citizens of your Cities: Skylines metropolis can breath again—the game's eco-friendly expansion is out now. Green Cities, which is £9.99/$12.99 on Steam and Humble Store, adds more that 350 assets to the game, from Geothermal Power Plants to Yoga Gardens and Bee Havens.

The DLC also adds new specialisations for your buildings, all of which help keep pollution at bay. You can design self-sufficient apartment blocks, for example, or plonk down shops that only sell organic and locally-produced goods.

To make sure you get your hands dirty (or clean in this case), developer Colossal Order has created three new scenarios in which you can test your green credentials, as well as four new policy options and a new monument, the 'Ultimate Recycling Plant'.

Players that don't want to pay to battle pollution get some free options courtesy of an update released at the same time as the DLC. The 1.9.0 patch adds electric cars, reworks noise pollution, introduces three new types of park (including a tropical garden) and new trees. There's the customary bug fixes, too.

You can read the full notes on the DLC and the free update in the patch notes.