Chivalry: Medieval Warfare with magic is as fun as it sounds

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare isn't a hack-n-slash game. You may be swinging swords and maces, but it plays like an intricate dance of thrusts, parries, and feints. Mirage: Arcane Warfare adds magic, class-based abilities, and a more cartoony color scheme to the mix, but that core combat system is still at the heart of it all. I got a chance to play Mirage at PAX East this weekend and was impressed with how much the magic system blended into the controls Chivalry had already refined. I spoke with Steve Piggot of developer Torn Banner Studios about making the jump from historical to magical, watch the video above to hear his thoughts.

