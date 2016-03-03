Chivalry devs gets magical with Mirage: Arcane Warfare

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare developer Torn Banner Studios has announced that its next project is an online multiplayer combat game called Mirage: Arcane Warfare. The studio said it will feature “fast-paced combat gameplay and bloody weaponry,” which makes it sound an awful lot like its less-wizardly predecessor, but with a much more vibrant color scheme.

The website at miragearcanewarfare.com is pretty thin at this point, containing just the teaser above and a countdown timer with slightly less than six days remaining. Once it zeroes out, the full trailer, and presumably some proper details about the game, will be revealed.

Despite the relative dearth of information, I'm actually kind of excited by the prospect. Chivalry's first-person melee combat is fun in a way that only teeing off on someone's skull with a sword the size of a small tree can be, and magic is a natural fit with that kind of experience. It matches up thematically (although admittedly more with “giant swords” than the “medieval” angle) and it could also be an interesting way to deepen the combat without having to dramatically change it.

The countdown timer will finish ticking off, by my calculations, on March 9.