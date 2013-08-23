Popular

Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior announced - a historical battle royale for the medieval FPS

By

In a crossover that's both kind of strange, yet somehow completely appropriate, historical first-person slash-'em-up Chivalry: Medieval Warfare is teaming up with ridiculous pseudo-history show Deadliest Warrior. The expansion, called Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior, will, like the show, give players the chance to pick top fighty men of the past, and have at each other in a time-travelling battle royale. It'll be like Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, but with violence.

So far, only two of the six planned classes have been revealed: Samurai and Spartans. Of course, if they're staying true to the show, one of the unannounced teams would be the SAS or something. At a guess, that won't happen. As great at killing folk as Spartans may have been, I doubt they'd stand much chance against an M4 Carbine.

No release date yet, but Torn Banner say that more details will arrive on Monday.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
