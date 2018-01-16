Check out some of the best videogame portraiture

Screenshot by Rincevent

Along with writing and directing, Andrew Cull takes exceptional videogame screenshots—several of which he graciously allowed us to use in our round-up of beautiful screens from 2017 games. His latest project is a group gallery of videogame portraits on Flickr, which contains some stunning work that was exclusively "shot in game and not manipulated in image editing software afterwards."

"This was the toughest gallery that I’ve put together so far," writes Cull. "There are so many great portraits already in the group that narrowing down my selection to twenty four shots took a lot of consideration. I’ve tried to showcase shots that capture the many different elements of portrait photography. Some shots were chosen for their ability to capture a moment or a glance, a message, some for photo-realism, some showed exceptional composition."

Check out the full gallery here, as well as the Infinite Lives group that Cull selected the shots from, where there are a couple hundred more great in-game portraits.

For anyone interested in engineering and composing great shots, I recommend also checking out Duncan Harris' DeadEndThrills—though scarcely updated today, the forum is a great place to find tips for taking shots of games from the past several years. Others to follow include HodgeDogs, who also contributed to our year-end gallery, and Frans Bouma, who produces camera mods aside from taking great screenshots of his own.