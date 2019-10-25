Check out some new images from The Witcher series on Netflix

The weekend is almost upon us, and I can think of no finer way to greet it than with some new images from Netflix's upcoming Witcher television series that turned up recently courtesy of io9.

The first image is of a massive talon, which is cool, but I'm really curious what's it attached to. The small, childlike hand reaching out to touch it suggests that there's some sort of complex human/beast interchange going on here, but who knows? All I can say for sure is that I wouldn't get that close to it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The camera, boom mic, and sound guy kind of pull me out of the mood on this one.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A fray! I'm not sure who the guy in the fancy armor is, but it's interesting to see that the "ballsack" armor, as redditor LordOfIcebox described it, remains intact. When we first saw the Nilfgaardian armor earlier this year, I hypothesized that the weird design might be intended to accommodate some kind of CGI effect. It was a long shot, and apparently off-base: It may not be standard Nilfgaard kit, but that's how it looks.

(Image credit: Netflix)

TGIF, baby.

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is Yennefer, a sorceress and Geralt's one true love, who as GamesRadar points out looks a lot better than she did in the Witcher trailer released in July at San Diego Comic-Con.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ciri's got places to go and things to do.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And to wrap things up, a shot of Geralt not in armor but still ready to mix it up. Witchers generally fare quite well against regular humans, even when they're not fully geared up for a fight, but given that the rest of the football team is just off to the side, waiting to jump him, this might not be Geralt's best idea. I think he'll be alright, though. (Also, you can catch a brief glimpse of what I'm pretty sure is the same "wedding party" in the July trailer, and he seems to be doing just fine.)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher still doesn't have an official release date, but a September leak indicated that it would debut on Netflix on December 17. Find out everything else we know about it (and check out a few older pictures, if you haven't already seen them) right here.