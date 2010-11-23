CD Projekt say Witcher 2 pirates will face fines

CD Projeckt recently announced that they would be releasing The Witcher 2 on their Good Old Games digital download service, and that it would be free of DRM. That doesn't mean a free ride for pirates, however, as the developers have announced that they plan to fine people who download the game illegally.

Speaking to Eurogamer , CD Projekt's co-founder Marcin Iwinski said "of course we're not happy when people are pirating our games, so we are signing with legal firms and torrent sneaking companies,", adding that "quite a few big countries, when people are downloading it illegally they can expect a letter from a legal firm saying, 'Hey, you downloaded it illegally and right now you have to pay a fine. "We are totally fair, but if you decide you will not buy it legally there is a chance you'll get a letter."

CD Projekt are aware of the negative reaction to similar tactics used by the music industry when trying to stop illegal file downloads, but he says that more and more firms are interested in similar crackdowns. "I'm sure you've heard about stories in the US when recording companies were chasing people. We don't want to be so harsh, but there is a chance that this might happen to some people if they download illegally. There will be an initiative."

The Witcher 2 is set to be released on May 17th 2011, and is available to pre-order now on Good Old Games .