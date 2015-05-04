CCP launches Plex for Good campaign to support Nepal earthquake relief

EVE Online studio CCP Games has committed to supporting the Icelandic Red Cross' relief efforts in Nepal with $15 for each Plex donated to the cause by EVE players.

Anyone who wants to kick in to the cause must contract one or more Plex to the "CCP Plex for Good" character on a 14-day item exchange contract. CCP emphasized that donors should double-check to ensure that the offer is going to the correct character, who is a member of the C C P Corporation, because it cannot guarantee the return of Plex donated to the wrong person.

This isn't CCP's first such program: Plex for Good campaigns have raised more than $340,000 in aid funding following natural disasters around the world, most recently in the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan. Nor is it the only game-related relief effort for Nepal: Last week, Ubisoft's Far Cry development team pledged to match donations to the Canadian Red Cross, up to $100,000; that effort currently stands at just shy of $60,000.

Along with the warm feeling that comes from doing a solid for a good cause, donors will also get a pair of in-game t-shirts for their EVE avatars. (The shirts are still being designed, and will be distributed when they're ready.) It's also worth noting that in spite of CCP's famously lax attitude toward in-game shenanigans, it will tolerate no horsing around with legitimate charitable efforts. "Please note that CCP regards any scamming attempts surrounding PLEX for GOOD to be morally reprehensible," it warned, "and any attempts at scamming relating to this program will be met with the harshest and swiftest action at our disposal."

The Plex for Good: Nepal Earthquake Relief program is live now and runs until 15.