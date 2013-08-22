Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2's combat explained in latest trailer

As with the previous Lords of Shadow - which you probably haven't played yet - the God of War-esque combat in its Feb 2014 sequel might look button-mashy, it appears to be anything but. If this mid-level boss fight is any indication, you'll need to master another (fairly tricky) combat system, which sees you constantly switching between various states. In the first game it was Light and Shadow magic; here it seems to revolve around the Void Sword, which lets you steal health from the enemy when charged up. As someone who didn't really get on with the combat in the DmC reboot, I think this looks rather exciting. See if you agree after the break.

But first, a warning: the following video contains spoilers for the first Lords of Shadow, which is hitting PC in around a week. You might want to avoid this if you don't want the ending spoiled, where it's revealed that Bruce Belmont was a ghost all along.

For more possibly spoily Castlevania news, have a look at these recently released screenshots . Lords of Shadow 2 is out on the 28th of February, this time simultaneously on PC.

Ta, AGB .