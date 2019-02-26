Capcom exec says PC is an 'important platform'

Capcom has never had the closest publisher/platform relationship with the PC, but that appears to be changing. We had to wait the better part of a year for Monster Hunter: World to get from consoles to PC, which wasn't great, but shortly after it did the company acknowledged that sales on the platform "exceeded expectations," which was pleasantly validating. And in a statement released earlier this month, Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto spelled it out more explicitly: The PC is good.

The statement is in Japanese, and thus Google translated, which is predictably rough, but the intent is clear enough.

"In addition to focusing on digital, we were able to significantly expand sales in the Asian region in addition to traditional major markets. Utilizing this success experience, we aim to further strengthen digital sales by promoting marketing and promotion that provides information including products more efficiently and more directly to users," Tsujimoto said.

"Also, from the viewpoint of promoting digital strategy, expansion of PC platform spread can not be overlooked. The sales ratio of the PC version in our main title has been improved every year, and we will strive to further expand sales as an important platform."

(The English version of the Capcom COO's page is still stuck in last year, but a Capcom rep said an update should be on the way. I'll update this post when it's available.)

Capcom reiterated the importance of the PC version of Monster Hunter: World earlier this month in its third quarter financial statement, saying that the game "was a phenomenal success" and noting specifically that "the strong performance of the Steam version for PC boosted profits."

It's also not holding back the PC release of its next big game: Devil May Cry 5 comes to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, on March 8.