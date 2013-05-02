Camelot Unchained reaches Kickstarter goal in final day surge

Things were looking touch and go a couple days ago for City State Entertainment's Dark Age of Camelot spiritual successor, Camelot Unchained . With only 48 hours to go, the PvP-centric MMO was trending toward well below its goal of $2 million goal on Kicktraq . The campaign was over $260,000 short. But with over 2000 new backers and about $300,000 raised in the last 24 hours alone, it looks like the first major Kickstarter MMO is happening after all.

The devs are celebrating with a livestream as of the writing of this article. There are still about 16 hours to go in the Kickstarter if you happen to catch this in time, with reward tiers offering a three-year subscription for $250, or just the game and a month's playtime for as little as $25.

City State's Mark Jacobs has been talking about the game since well before the Kickstarter announcement . He's also been very prolific with video blog updates about the game throughout the campaign, which you can catch up on from the updates section of the Kickstarter page .