Call of Duty: WWII live-action trailer suggests you 'get your squad back together'

This time last year, Call of Duty launched a lighthearted, star-studded live-action trailer ahead of its then incoming Infinite Warfare instalment. It starred Olympic champion Michael Phelps. It was a wee bit weird.

Now, COD has released similarly structured trailer about regular people. They're getting their squad back together in celebration of the war series' return to World War 2. It's less weird and much more entertaining.

Look, see:

Call of Duty: WWII is due November 3 which is somehow the week after next (seriously, where has the year gone?).

Until then, let me point you towards Tyler and Wes' respective thoughts on the recent beta, as well as the four trailers than landed last month.