Call of Duty: Warzone now has a solos mode

The free-to-play Modern Warfare battle royale spinoff Call of Duty: Warzone got a new way to play today with the addition of solos, a mode that's pretty much the same as the original, except—as the name suggests—it's now everyone for themselves.

Mechanically, not much has changed. Players drop onto the map with a pistol and a few bullets, and from there can acquire intel, scrounge for weapons, complete contracts, and do their best to kill each other dead. The circle will close in as it normally does, and if you're knocked out, you'll still be sent to the Gulag to battle for the opportunity to redeploy— if you blow it there, you're out for good.

Strategy, on the other hand, is completely different. Activision shared a few pointers in that regard in a new blog post:

Intel is Your Best Teammate. Along with paying attention to the Tac Map and Compass, be especially thorough about finding, and equipping, reconnaissance tools such as the Recon Drone, Heartbeat Monitor, and UAV.

Solos is also a good way to practice your killer skills, because you can explore the map and play with guns, equipment, and perks without fear of annoying your squadmates, who might actually want to win. "With only your senses and your HUD to rely on, a Solos match can offer a trial-by-fire that can provide plenty of learning experiences for your future drops," Activision said.

Call of Duty: Warzone's solos mode is live now. If you're just getting into the game, be sure to catch our guide to the Verdansk map, as well as our guide to tweaking your settings to maximize performance.