Call of Duty: Warzone brings back Trios mode after 2 days

That didn't take long. Call of Duty: Warzone's developers briefly replaced the Trios mode with a new Quads playlist, and fans weren't happy about it. If three's a crowd, what is a four player squad, a damn clown car? Anyway, Infinity Ward seemingly decided there were enough players to support another playlist, because Trios is now back in the game's latest update.

The developer posted the news in a tweet late Thursday night, without much detail: "A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! We’ve added BR Trios back into #Warzone!"

Players on the subreddit noted an odd anomaly after the update, saying that the loot found in Trios mode had reverted back to the game's launch, rather than using new loot from Warzone's recently released Season 3. But that's also now been fixed.

It's a happy ending for Trios fans, at least for now. If you're not playing Call of Duty's battle royale but still like to keep up with the series, the competitive Call of Duty League has a tournament kicking off this Friday at 1 pm PST. You can check out the full schedule here.

