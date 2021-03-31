Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare quietly brings back a fan-favourite map

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has been updated with three new maps—including a throwback to the original 2007 Modern Warfare. But you wouldn't know it from looking at Activision's social feeds.

The publisher might be squarely focussed on Call Of Duty's latest and ongoing entries, Black Ops - Cold War and Warzone. But a mid-season update for those games also brought back the original Modern Warfare's Killhouse, adding it to the 2019 game's multiplayer with its own Killhouse 24/7 playlist.

The update also introduces 6v6 map Al-Raab Airbase and Gunfight arena Drainage—though for the time being, it seems both are only available in private matches.

A new Multiplayer map quietly went live in #ModernWarfare following tonight's update!Killhouse and its accompanying 24/7 Mosh Pit playlist is now available. pic.twitter.com/nKlWMzvcwHMarch 31, 2021 See more

Notably, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward has said a word about these additions. No announcements, no teases, not even patch notes. Modern Warfare's sixth season ended last December, and since then, Activision seems to have ghosted the game entirely—even going so far as to replace its Battle.net client spot with Warzone. Elements of Modern Warfare might remain in Warzone, but Jeremy Peel reckoned the battle royale format squanders that game's intrigue.

These new maps are a welcome addition to the game, of course, but you'd expect the return of one of Modern Warfare's more iconic maps to be a big moment for the game. Maybe give us a heads up next time, yeah?

Thanks, Eurogamer.