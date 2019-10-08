Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launch trailer arrives a fortnight before launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25, but here's the launch trailer anyway, because time is an illusory, human-made concept and besides, aren't all conventional truths being dismantled in this year 2019?

The trailer is focused on the campaign, which Infinity Ward is promising will be more gritty and authentic than ever. A slightly remixed version of 'Enter Sandman' by Metallica soundtracks the trailer – a nice dramatic flourish indeed.

If this trailer isn't enough, Infinity Ward released this mini-documentary about the campaign a couple of weeks ago. Everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare reboot is compiled by Chris here, and there is a lot you need to know.