Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer free trial starts tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will be free from tomorrow through to Monday on Steam. You can pre-load the files now to ensure maximum man shooting time when the trial goes live at 10am Pacific Time (6pm in the UK). Follow the link in the Steam announcement post to grab the files.

I've been indulging a quiet Modern Warfare 3 habit recently. The immediacy of the multiplayer and the well paced unlock system make it a good game to dip into for a few quick rounds every now and then and the speed with which the game can fill a server and get everyone fighting is still impressive. It's a fast fix. Like a Big Mac. If you're in the mood for something more filling, there's always Battlefield 3, which is more like tapas, delivering varied doses of specialised satisfaction that combine to form one delicious war-meal. Yum. Now I need to leave before this analogy implodes and kills us all.