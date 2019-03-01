Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered leaked by PEGI

Update: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has vanished from the PEGI website, but you can see what was originally posted below.

Original story: The rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remaster has appeared on PEGI's website . It's yet to be officially announced, but getting a rating from PEGI is a pretty good indicator that it's coming. It was originally rumoured to be coming in 2018 .

Details are sparse, and the listing is specifically for the campaign and only mentions PS4 and a February 28 release date, which has come and gone. It's very unlikely that it will be a PlayStation exclusive, even though a deal with Sony means that PS4 users get Call of Duty updates a little bit earlier than everyone else.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launched in 2009, making this the year of its tenth anniversary, a pretty fitting time to release a remaster. It's usually hailed as the best of the series, too, so if you missed it the first time around, this will be a good chance to see what the fuss is about.