Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's 'combat rigs' detailed

In the future, people call suits 'combat rigs'—for example, "Gavin, what combat rig are you wearing to the wedding?" Gavin might reply that he's wearing his "Stryker rig, which gives me better control over my squad during the wedding speeches". Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is the harbinger of this terrifying societal change and, in a new trailer, the game has detailed the various suits—nay, the various combat rigs—we'll be able to pick from during battle. Here they are:

You'll want the Merc rig if you want to be your team's tank, for example, or the FTL one if you want to stab your foes from the shadows. Try on Phantom if you'd rather snipe, Stryker if you'd rather support, or the one-size-fits-all Warfighter if you can't be bothered to decide at all. There's also the Synaptic rig, which will, seemingly, let you play as a sort of human-dog robot.

The trailer concludes by mentioning this weekend's beta, which, er, isn't actually happening on PC. Great!