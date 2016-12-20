Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare map pack Sabotage revealed in new trailer

Activision has released a new trailer showcasing the first Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare map pack, a traditional four-maps-plus-zombies bundle called Sabotage. The DLC will give players access to three new multiplayer battlegrounds, one "reimagining," and "a front row seat to Willard Wyler’s latest zombie horror installment, Rave in the Redwoods."

The maps:

Noir : Head to a grim future Brooklyn where a heavy curfew is in place. Navigate tight corners through abandoned city streets in this medium sized classic three-lane map.

: Head to a grim future Brooklyn where a heavy curfew is in place. Navigate tight corners through abandoned city streets in this medium sized classic three-lane map. Renaissance : Don’t be distracted by the idyllic Venetian canals, this map is an intense urban combat zone funneling fast-paced gameplay through a small, split figure eight design.

: Don’t be distracted by the idyllic Venetian canals, this map is an intense urban combat zone funneling fast-paced gameplay through a small, split figure eight design. Neon : Originally designed for future urban warfare simulation, this “Z” shaped map is a digitized battle arena featuring long sight-lines and flanking routes supporting any style of gameplay. Plus, your enemies will dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated.

: Originally designed for future urban warfare simulation, this “Z” shaped map is a digitized battle arena featuring long sight-lines and flanking routes supporting any style of gameplay. Plus, your enemies will dissolve into hundreds of pixels when defeated. Dominion: In this reimagining of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 classic map ‘Afghan,’ ranged combat is focused from a variety of strategic vantage points to the center of this sprawling crash site.

Rave in the Redwoods, meanwhile, follows the adventures of four ultra-'80s stereotypes who manage to escape the horrors of Zombies in Spaceland, "only to be plunged headfirst into an undead-filled, lakeside campground/rave party in the 1990s. It’s a spooky adventure full of twists and turns, complete with a slasher enemy stalking your every move and a bevy of new Easter eggs for players to discover."

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Sabotage will be released on January 31 for the PlayStation 4, "with other platforms to follow." Based on previous Call of Duty DLC exclusivity periods and the 28 days of February, that should put it around March 1 or 2 for us. It'll go for $15, or can be had as part of the $50 season pass.

And now, as demanded by the laws of nature and Man, we listen to this.