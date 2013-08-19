Call of Duty: Ghosts' PC version will be better than next-gen consoles, say Infinity Ward

Must not be smug. Must not be smug. Must not be smug.

*Ahem*, Oh, what's this? A new entry in the folder marked 'speculative word-noises on the power of upcoming platforms'. These are always fun. Remember the time EA's CTO said that console architecture would be " a generation ahead of the highest end PC on the market"? Or when the next Need for Speed promised to look "easily as good on PC" as the next-gen? Or even the time AMD spent hours blowing raspberries at Nvidia? Classic stuff.

Now Infinity Ward are talking about the difference between their PC and next-gen console versions. But this time, they've provided a reason for why our machines will run their game better than on living room counterparts. "PC is taking a different tack from previous games [in the series,]" executive producer Mark Rubin told Kotaku . Where older Infinity Ward CoDs shared assets between PC and console, this time around, things will be different. Now, PC has its own set of assets," Rubin says. "It's going to look better than any Call of Duty we've ever made on PC."

And the PC won't just have an asset advantage over the current consoles. "They're actually using an even higher version in many cases than the next-gen consoles, from a texture standpoint," Rubin says.

Shiny graphics is where the differences end, though. Rubin expects all versions of the game will have feature parity. So while we will see the best version of Ghosts, only our eyes will notice the difference.