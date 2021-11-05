Popular

Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges guide

Here are the camo challenges we've found so far.

Want to know more about the camo challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard? While you may be working your way through the campaign before setting foot into the multiplayer modes, you might want to know what challenges await you when you get there.

Vanguard lets you spruce up the appearance of your weapons by completing camo challenges in both regular multiplayer and Zombies, this time around. So without further ado, here's what we've found out about Call of Duty: Vanguard camo challenges so far.

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer camo challenges 

As well as the individual challenges to unlock camos on your favourite weapons, you can unlock mastery camos by completing the goals below.  

Multiplayer mastery camos

  • Gold: Complete all weapon camo challenges for any weapon
  • Diamond: Unlock the Gold Camo for every gun in a weapon class
  • Atomic: Unlock the Diamond Camo for all weapon classes

All weapons
CategoryChallengeRewards
Predatory AmbitionGet 5/10/15/20/25/30/35/40/45/50 multikills.Charter/Heatwave/Dead Ivy/Creek/Abstract/Moss/ Seedspitter/Landlocked/ Mistmaker/Sunsetter
Pack TacticsGet 40/80/120/160/200/240/280/ 320/360/400 eliminationsThe Depths/Osprey/Tributaries/ Candybar/Reptilia/Snakebit/Low Foliage/Sandspout/ Winter’s Blood/Brackish
SurgicalGet 20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/100 headshotsWildwood/Drought/Flashbang/ Bitter Cold/Riverdog/Rustbelt/ Fungus/Termite/Quarry/ Selva
ReptilianGet 5 kills without dying 3/6/9/12/15/18/21/24/27/30 times.Slow Crawl/Verdant/Swarmer/ Chlorine/Stoplight/Eroded/ Bedrock/Dark Scale/Ironrot/ Dormant
DeadeyeGet 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 long range kills.Mosaic/Speckled Green/Metro/Frozen Glass/Red Ruin/Drivepoint/ Desert Tree/Autumn/Embersmoke/ Verdure

Weapons (excluding launchers and melee)
CategoryChallengeRewards
WildcatGet 25/50/75/100/125/150/175/200/ 225/250 eliminations with 10 attachments equipped.Bosk/Iceberg/Papertrail/Blood Pact/Stratosphere/Gamehunter/ Snow Cat/Cheetah/Exotic Killer/Fashionista
BerserkerGet 10/20/30/40/50/60/70/80/90/ 100 point blank kills.Gamma Frog/Crypsis/Arid/Hole Digger/ Takeover/Overhang/Emergent Layer/Cold Plunge/Polluted/ Phantasmal

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies camo challenges 

We only know what the mastery camos are for Zombies so far. I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as I have the details.

Zombies mastery camos

  • Golden Viper: Unlock ten weapon camos in Zombies
  • Plague Diamond: Unlock the Golden Viper camo for every gun in a weapon class
  • Dark Aether: Unlock the Plague Diamond camo for every weapon class in Zombies
