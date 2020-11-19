How to get the safe house code in Call of Duty: Cold War

Looking for the CoD: Cold War computer code? If you're curious as to what lies beyond the locked gate, there's not much standing between you and the answer. The combination has ties to a memorable date in history, and there are three items that you can inspect to find the solution.

Unlike some of the other Black Ops - Cold War campaign code puzzles, this one features the same code for everyone, so you can enter it straight away if you're in a hurry. Here's what the Call of Duty: Cold War safe house gate code is, how to find the solution yourself, and what awaits behind the locked door.

How to find the CoD: Cold War safe house gate code

If you interact with the locked gate in the safe house, you'll notice that the attached padlock requires you to enter a six-digit code to bust it open.

If you want to save time, the Call of Duty: Cold War safe house gate code is: 112263

If that specific sequence of numbers rings a bell, it's because it's the date that John F. Kennedy was assassinated. If you're interested to learn how we arrived at that solution, you won't have to stray far to find out. You will have to go for a short stroll around the safe house, though.

Crack the combination

Just like the Call of Duty: Cold War floppy disk code and Operation Red Circus suspects side missions, you need to examine a few items to find this code. Here's what you need to look for in the Safe House:

Clinical Record: Autopsy Report

Autopsy Report Warren Commission: CIA Activity

CIA Activity Dallas News Article: Sniper Kills President

The Clinical Record is in the corridor on the left side of the locked gate. Walk past the wooden pallets leaning against the wall and examine the clipboard. The excerpt highlights two numbers in yellow: 1, 1.

The Warren Commission is very close to the gate, pinned to a clipboard on the floor. Once again, it mentions two numbers: 2,2.

Finally, the last scrap of paper you need is the Dallas News Article, which is hanging on the wall in the dark room. The room has a red hue, so the clipboard is easy to spot. It lists the numbers 6,3. This last item also gives us a heavy hint as to what the digits in the combination are related to.

Call of Duty: Cold War campaign code rewards

Now that you've solved the puzzle, here's what you can expect to find after unlocking the gate using the code:

Computer: Interact with the computer to play a text adventure game.

Interact with the computer to play a text adventure game. Videospiel arcade cabinet: Interact with the cabinet to play games unlocked by playing the campaign.

Other players have also claimed that opening the locked safe house gate in Cold War can have an effect on the campaign ending you receive.