Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War has some brutal executions

The takedown executions in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, third-person finishing moves some of which were unique to specific operators, were a popular addition. Fans of knifing a person in the neck and saying something quippy will be pleased to know they return in Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. But as well as the third-person finishing moves in multiplayer, there are now first-person executions in the singleplayer campaign as well—as players who have access to the game because they are definitely in New Zealand have discovered.

You can see a couple of the executions in the video above, which shows Redditor u/holybodyguard playing a campaign mission on an easy difficulty setting. The first takedown involves breaking an enemy's arm then shooting him through the jaw, and that gurgling sound as a dying man chokes on his own blood is the real cherry on the icing of this horrifying murder animation. The second opens with the traditional knife through the neck, which you'd think would be enough, but is then followed by a point-blank gunshot to the face before wrenching the knife out with a head-twist.

Being in first-person certainly adds to the impact. And yet, while not as over-the-top as, say, a Mortal Kombat 11 finisher, they're still so ridiculous they're hard to take seriously as acts of violence rather than scenes from a particularly bloody cartoon.

