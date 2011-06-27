Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation trailer is a sing-a-long spectacular... "In the jungle, the mighty jungle..."

A new trailer for the third Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack, Annihilation has landed, and this one shows off the new Zombie map, set in jungle paradise Shangri-La. There's a lot of zombies, a surprising amount of monkeys and ridiculous amount of explosive chaos.

The pack, which will cost the same high price as previous Call of Duty maps, will also add four other new multiplayer maps, called Hanger 18, Drive-In, Silo and Hazard.

Annihilation comes out on Xbox tomorrow. Activision have said that the PC version will follow 'shortly afterwards'.