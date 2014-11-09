Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare patch incoming

Call of Duty: Kevin Spacey has been out for a week now, which is long enough for the cracks in its shiny, futuristic veneer to show. Sledgehammer Games has kept an eye on player feedback and will patch the game in the near future, with a list of incoming changes released at the weekend. These range from bug fixes through to balancing issues identified by the community, as per below.

- Prestige reset issues, including emblems and challenges

- Adjustment to the in-game chat names notifications placement

- Fix for weapon reloads counting as speed reloads in certain circumstances

- Connectivity optimizations

- Fix for stats accumulating towards leaderboards after prestiging

- Adjustment to challenges to unlock Camos for weapons

- Fix for round-based game modes, affecting Win/Loss ratios

- Implementing ability to unlock eSports Rule options in Private Match

Meanwhile, Activision has addressed queries regarding dedicated servers. "Advanced Warfare employs game servers hosted at data centers globally on all platforms and listen servers as part of our proprietary matchmaking system. Our goal is to ensure the best possible connection and greatest gameplay experience regardless of location and time of day."

Tyler Wilde reviewed Advanced Warfare last week, and the good news is that it's a vast improvement over Ghosts. "The campaign is mostly predictable, dumb fun, and the multiplayer is some of Call of Duty’s best—but still subject to every existing criticism of CoD."