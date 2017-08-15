Buy Observer today and get Layers of Fear completely free

Observer is out today, and it casts you as a mind-invading supercop. It's the latest game from Layers of Fear developer Bloober, and some of the spooky haunted house tricks have come along from that original game. Today on Chrono, if you buy Observer, you get Layers of Fear completely free.

Observer is a cyberpunk game where you play as a cop in Poland in 2084. A corporation has come out on top in a war, the rich got rich, the poor got poorer, and now drugs run the streets. Going back to last year, Layers of Fear had you play as a painter who was spiralling into insanity in his own creepy house.

Chrono's deal has you getting two games for the price of one, so if you think they'd both be right up your dark, dingy alley, then it's a no-brainer. The offer only lasts 24 hours though.

