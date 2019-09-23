Popular

Buy Code Vein with your own blood

By

Got a pint to spare?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Code Vein, Bandai Namco's vampire ARPG, is out in a few days, and some of you might be able to get your hands on a copy by giving up some of the blood that you aren't using—you've got loads—to an extremely good cause. 

While this sounds like a ploy to feed a hungry vampire population, it's really a blood drive for the American Red Cross. By donating your juice, you'll be doing a good deed and getting a free game. 

The Code Vein blood bank will be open on September 27 in San Diego. If that's in your neck of the woods, you can sign up here. Bandai Namco will be spilling more details in a few days, during TwitchCon.

Luke Winkie checked it out last year and said it was shaping up to be a fun anime Souls-like. Give his Code Vein preview a read.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments